Former Pakistan captain urges India to boycott PakvsInd in ICC events

Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt has slammed India’s decision to withdraw from the Pak vs Ind game in World Championship of Legends (WCL).

The hotly-anticipated game between the arch-rivals was cancelled on July 20 after Indian players refused to play against Pakistan amid heightened political tensions between the two countries.

Reports said that several former Indian players, including Shikhar Dhawan, Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina, Harbhajan Singh, Yusuf Pathan, and Irfan Pathan declined to play the game.

Their decision led to the cancellation of Pak vs Ind game, and the two sides were awarded a point each during the ongoing WCL.

Reacting to the cancellation of the game, former Pakistan captain Salman Butt said that India’s decision sent a negative message to the fans around the world.

“The whole world is talking about them. What message have they sent to cricket as a whole and to the fans? What are you trying to show? What are you trying to prove? Now don’t play in the World Cup…don’t play against us in any ICC tournament. Make this a promise,” he said on his YouTube channel.

The former Pakistan captain challenged India to keep the stance at all levels and tournaments and boycott all Pak vs Ind games.

“Now that you are interlinking, don’t play against us at any level or tournament. Not even the Olympics. Please do that. I would love to see,” Salman Butt said.

The former opening batter also questioned the decision-making process behind India’s withdrawal from their game against Pakistan in the WCL.

“I just can’t understand. Who is making this decision? Those 4-5 people who decided not to play, because of them, others, who probably had the mindset to play, felt pressured,” he said.