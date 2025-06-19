Salman Farooqi, Awais Hashmi get bail in DHA assault case

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Thursday granted bail to Salman Farooqi and Awais Hashmi, the accused in a case involving an assault on a young man in the Defence Housing Authority (DHA) Karachi, ARY News reported.

The incident occurred in Defence Housing Authority (DHA) Karachi, where businessman Salman Farooqi assaulted a young motorcyclist in the presence of his sister.

The video went viral on social media, prompting public outrage and calls for legal action.

Salman Farooqi was booked in the case, registered at Gizri Police Station, on the charges of issuing death threats, assault and public humiliation at the complaint of the eyewitness, Muhammad Saleem.

As per details, the court heard the bail applications of the arrested suspects and approved their release.

Read more: Victim pardons Salman Farooqi before court in DHA assault case

The court ordered both accused to submit surety bonds of Rs100,000 each. During the hearing, the defense counsel stated, “We have no objections to the bail.” The prosecution lawyer also expressed no opposition, saying, “We have no objections either; the court may grant bail.”

Earlier, the court rejected the bail pleas of accused Salman Farooqi and Awais Hashmi. The decision was announced by the Additional District and Sessions Judge South.

According to police, the accused are charged with assaulting and threatening the victim, Sudheer, as well as humiliating a woman.

Earlier in that day, the victim informed the court that he was unaware of the summons and only appeared after being informed by his lawyer earlier that day.

During the hearing, when the court inquired if he was under any form of pressure, Sudheer stated he did not wish to pursue legal action.

“I have forgiven the accused,” Sudheer told the court, adding that he had no objections to whatever decision the court may reach.