Victim pardons Salman Farooqi before court in DHA assault case

KARACHI: Sudheer, a victim in DHA assault case, on Thursday pardoned Karachi businessman, Salman Farooqi before a local court.

During proceedings at the South Judicial Magistrate’s Court, a case related to the assault of a young man in Karachi’s Defence area saw a key development as the victim, Sudheer, appeared before the court and identified the accused involved in the incident.

The victim informed the court that he was unaware of the summons and only appeared after being informed by his lawyer earlier that day.

During the hearing, when the court inquired if he was under any form of pressure, Sudheer stated he did not wish to pursue legal action.

“I have forgiven the accused,” Sudheer told the court, adding that he had no objections to whatever decision the court may reach.

The court recorded his statement and noted that the victim had identified the accused but expressed no desire to proceed further with the case.

The incident occurred in Defence Housing Authority (DHA) Karachi, where businessman Salman Farooqi assaulted a young motorcyclist in the presence of his sister.

The video went viral on social media, prompting public outrage and calls for legal action.

Salman Farooqi was booked in the case, registered at Gizri Police Station, on the charges of issuing death threats, assault and public humiliation at the complaint of the eyewitness, Muhammad Saleem.