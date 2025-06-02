DHA incident: Tortured siblings abandon their residence

KARACHI: A man, who was tortured by a businessman named Salman Farooqi in Karachi’s Defence Housing Authority (DHA), along with his sister abandoned their residence in Ranchor Line area of the city.

A video showing Salman Farooqi, the chief executive officer of a private company, physically assaulting a motorcyclist in the presence of his sister went viral on social media, prompting public outrage and calls for legal action.

Despite repeated pleas from the accompanying women, Salman Farooqi reportedly shoved them and continued the aggression.

The victims were later identified Dheeraj and his sister Kalpana who have now left their residence. According to their neighbours, the siblings got scared as their video went viral, amplifying their distress and prompting them to leave their home out of safety concerns.

Police have been attempting to contact Dheeraj and Kalpana to investigate the matter, but their whereabouts are unknown.

The businessman identified as Salman Farooqi was later arrested. Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Asad Raza stated that the accused was arrested following a technical investigation. Police also conducted raids at his residence and office as part of the probe.

According to the complainant, he is a sales manager at a mobile company and had gone to Ittehad Commercial in DHA for a recovery task when a minor accident occurred involving a motorcyclist accompanied by women.

Following the incident, Salman Farooqi, who was driving a car, assaulted the motorcyclist.

The complainant said that the accused, along with his security guard, forcibly confined the motorcyclist inside the vehicle at gunpoint. He further alleged that the victim was subjected to physical assault, verbal abuse, and threats.