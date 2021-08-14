CEO ARY Digital Network Salman Iqbal to receive ‘Sitara-e-Imtiaz’ for his services to cricket

KARACHI: President of Pakistan Dr. Arif Alvi has conferred Sitara-e-Imtiaz, Pakistan’s third-highest civilian award, to President and CEO ARY Digital Network Mr. Salman Iqbal, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Mr Salman Iqbal, who owns Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Karachi Kings will receive the honour for his services for cricket.

Recently, he announced a new international cricket league called the 90-Ninety Bash which will take place in United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The president, on the occasion of the country’s Independence Day (August 14, 2021), has conferred 126 civil awards on citizens of Pakistan as well as foreign nationals for showing excellence and courage in their respective fields.

The investiture ceremony of these awards will take place on Pakistan Day, 23rd March 2022.

کرکٹ کا روشن ستارہ بلاشبہ @Salman_ARY کی 🏏 خدمات عظیم تر ہیں یہی وجہ ہے کہ 🇦🇪 سمیت دیگر ایشین ممالک بھی سلمان اقبال کی خدمات کا اعتراف کرتے ہیں۔اب 🇵🇰 حکومت کا انہیں “ستارہ امتیاز” دینا خوش آئند ہے۔یہ اعزاز انہیں کرکٹ کی مزید خدمت کیلئے نیا جوش و ولولہ دے گا۔

“تسی گریٹ ہو باس” pic.twitter.com/eLfd3urQfn — Shoaib Jatt (@Shoaib_Jatt) August 14, 2021

What is Sitara-e-Imtiaz

Sitara-i-Imtiaz is the third-highest honour and civilian award in Pakistan. It recognizes individuals who have made an “especially meritorious contribution to the security or national interests of Pakistan, world peace, cultural or other significant public endeavours”۔