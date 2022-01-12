President ARY Digital Network Salman Iqbal to be honored with Sitara-e-Imtiaz on Pakistan Day

KARACHI: President and CEO ARY Digital Network Mr Salman Iqbal will be honored with Sitara-e-Imitaz- one of the highest civilian awards of the country- on Pakistan Day, March 23, 2022.

Mr Salman Iqbal, who owns Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Karachi Kings will receive the honour for his services for cricket.

In a letter issued by Cabinet Division, the President and CEO ARY Digital Network, has been informed that he will be awarded Sitara-e-Imtiaz by Governor Sindh Imran Ismail during the investiture ceremony on Pakistan Day.

Salman Iqbal’s PSL franchise Karachi Kings has produced a number of quality cricketers. In June 2021, Salman Iqbal also announced a new international cricket league called the 90-Ninety Bash which will soon take place in United Arab Emirates (UAE).

He also serves as the President of World Memon Organization (WMO), an international welfare organization serving humanity through its seven chapters in different countries.

What is Sitara-e-Imtiaz

Sitara-i-Imtiaz is a prestigious civilian award in Pakistan. It recognizes individuals who have made an “especially meritorious contribution to the security or national interests of Pakistan, world peace, cultural or other significant public endeavours”۔

