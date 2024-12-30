Salman Khan almost married this actor

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has been romantically linked with several leading ladies in the film industry throughout the years.

Now, former actress Sangeeta Bijlani, who dated Salman Khan for around 10 years, has dropped shocking details about their relationship.

During her appearance in recent a episode of Indian Idol, Bijlani was asked about her love life and the reported planned marriage to the Bollywood superstar.

When one of the contestants asked about the truth behind the reports, saying, “We heard that Salman and you had your wedding cards printed. Is that true?” Sangeeta Sangeeta replied, “Yes, it is true. Don’t ask me more.”

The former Bollywood actress refused to share more about her relationship with Salman Khan despite musician Vishal Dadlani asking her to narrate the full story.

Reports had said that Sangeeta Bijlani and Salman Khan met on the set of a TV advertisement and began dating which went on for almost a decade.

The two decided to get married and the date was finalised along with the printing of wedding cards.

However, Salman Khan decided against taking the plunge and called it off at the end moment.

After parting ways with the Bollywood star, Sangeeta Bijlani tied the knot with cricketer Mohammad Azharuddin in 1996 and finalised their divorce in 2019.

Despite ending their romantic relationship, Bijlani and Salman Khan remain on cordial terms and she is often seen attending events and parties organised by the Bollywood superstar.

It is worth noting here that Khan has also confirmed reports about him almost tying the knot with Sangeeta Bijlani.

During his appearance on Koffee With Karan, the Bollywood actor recalled calling off the wedding after getting cold feet.