Salman Khan announces most ‘ambitious, exciting’ new film

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is once again teaming up with Indian film producer Sajid Nadiadwala for his exciting and ambitious next project.

Salman Khan took to his social media handles on Tuesday morning, to announce his next project with producer Sajid Nadiadwala and South-Indian film director AR Murugadoss (of ‘Ghajini’ fame), scheduled to release on Eid next year.

Sharing a picture of the three on his Instagram handle, Khan wrote in the caption, “Glad to join forces with the exceptionally talented, @a.r.murugadoss and my friend, Sajid Nadiadwala for a very exciting film!!”

“This collaboration is special, and I look forward to this journey with your love and blessings. Releasing EID 2025,” he added.

The official page of the production banner Nadiadwala Grandson also published the same collage image with the announcement. “Thrilled to continue my/our longstanding collaboration with @beingsalmankhan, as we team up with the brilliant @a.r.murugadoss over an exciting cinematic journey. This would be our one of the most ambitious films till date,” their post read.

Excited fans of the ‘Tiger 3’ star flocked to the comments sections to share their anticipation for yet another collaboration of the duo, who previously gave mega-hits like ‘Judwaa’, ‘Mujhse Shaadi Karogi’ and ‘Kick’.

Further details about the yet-to-be-titled film are awaited.

