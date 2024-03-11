Salman Khan doesn’t get paid for doing Arbaaz, Sohail’s films?

Bollywood actor-producers Arbaaz and Sohail Khan revealed how they pay their brother, superstar Salman Khan, for casting in his films.

In a new interview on entrepreneur Ankit Chopra’s podcast, the Khan brothers shared that they maintain utmost professionalism with the ‘Tiger 3’ star, when on the sets of the film, and they share a different equation than one at home.

“On set, he gets the respect of a superstar. He should not feel that ‘because I am your brother, you call me before time, you make me do more work’. So, we have to be more careful. We have to treat him like how others treat him on set, which is his profession, which I have to respect,” said Arbaaz during the conversation. “He is not my brother on set, he is my brother at home.”

He continued, “I can take a few liberties with him. But I can’t get away with not fulfilling his demands. That’s not even right. We feel that we have to keep that integrity, that professionalism going.”

“In terms of the commercials also, when he is working with us, whatever his market price is at that time is what we both achieve and give it to him. We have always given him the highest price that he has got from all his films. He should not feel ghar ki murgi daal barabar (not valuing the superstar in the house),” the celebrity added.

“He is bringing so much to the table, so he deserves that. It’s not like it’s going from my pocket. He is a superstar, there is money involved, he is getting that. That’s how his price also increased. You have to respect people’s value,” he explained.

Pertinent to note here that Arbaaz Khan has produced three films of the ‘Dabangg’ series, with Salman essaying the main role.

