Salman Khan shows off his artistic side; internet reacts!

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan showed off his secret artistic talent in a new video going viral on social media.

A short clip of Salman Khan, posted by an Indian media outlet on the photo and video sharing application, displaying yet another secret talent, is going viral.

The superstar, who has a knack for all things art including painting, sketching and charcoal art, is seen sketching what looks like two women from different cultural backgrounds, with the help of a charcoal pencil.

However, not many keyboard warriors were much impressed with his skills and brutally trolled the actor for his abstract art.

Reacting to the video, several social users trolled the actor and drew comparisons between him and Majnu Bhai (Anil Kapoor) from the comedy franchise ‘Welcome’. “Picture aise draw Karo ki 4 log nhi koi bhi samajh na paye 😂,” a netizen commented, while another wrote, “Agr ese artist kahte h to fir artist ko kya kahenge.”

“Real life majnu bhai,” a third compared.

Taking a wild guess, one of them commented, “This is a portrait of a woman in Burkha with other Hindu lady with Bindi and half ghunghat is what i feel!”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman Khan had quite an underwhelming outing at the Box Office with his first release of this year, ‘Kisi Ka Bhai, Kisi Ki Jaan’, featuring an ensemble cast.

Next, he has the hotly-anticipated third film of the ‘Tiger’ franchise in the kitty.

