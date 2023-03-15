Why was Salman Khan refused Juhi Chawla’s hand in marriage?

Bollywood bachelor Salman Khan confessed during an interview that he wanted to marry Juhi Chawla, but was rejected by her father.

An old interview video of Salman Khan from the 90s has surfaced on social media, when he divulged asking for the hand of a fellow Bollywood celeb in marriage but was turned down by her father, without mentioning the reason.

In the video posted with the caption “This salman khan,” on the micro-blogging site with red heart emojis, the ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ star told the interviewer, “Juhi is very sweet. Adorable girl. I toh asked her father if he would let her get married to me.” To which, the lady questioned, “You asked him? What did he say?” The celeb frowned and replied, “No.”

When the interviewer continued to ask why, Khan added, “Don’t fit the bill I guess.”

Social users are in awe of the soft-spoken actor in the video. One of them commented, “Heartbreak moment,” with broken heart emojis, while another noted, “And he didn’t marry anyone thereafter. Such an obedient child.”

It is pertinent to mention here that Juhi Chawla tied the knot with Indian industrialist Jay Mehta in 1995. The couple has two children together, a daughter Jhanvi and a son, Arjun.

On the other hand, Khan is still one of the most eligible bachelors of B-Town.

The celebrities shared the screen once in David Dhawan’s ‘Deewana Mastana’ (1997). Khan had a special appearance in the film headlined by Anil Kapoor and Govinda with Chawla.

