Karan Johar teases new film with Salman Khan on latter’s birthday

Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar penned a heartfelt note for superstar Salman Khan on his 58th birthday, hinting at an exciting new project with him.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Salman Khan is celebrating his 58th birthday today, the 27th of December, amid close family, friends and fans. The joint celebrations for the Bollywood superstar and his niece Ayat started by cutting a grand cake at midnight when he returned to Mumbai for his birthday.

On this birthday, Khan also got a special birthday wish and probably a film as well from Karan Johar, after 25 long years, since they last collaborated on ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’, as hinted by the latter.

Taking to his Instagram handle on Wednesday morning, the ‘Rocky Aur Rani kii Prem Kahaani’ director penned, “25 years ago I was at a party lost and confused…. A massive movie star came upto me and asked me why I was standing by a corner … I told him I had been to several actors for a part but was politely rejected … the superstars sister is close to me so he graciously said she had spoken highly of my script and that I should meet him the next day to narrate the film to him…”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

With a screengrab of Khan as Aman from ‘KKHH’, Johar added, “In my wildest dreams I never imagined I would even get the opportunity of a narration … I went with a prayer in my heart and a deep desire for a miracle and narrated the first of the film like my life depended on it…”

“He looked at me at the interval point ( by then I was looking like I was at the Sahara desert and water could keep me alive ) kindly offered me water and said ‘ I’’m on!!! ‘ I was perplexed and said but ‘ you are in the second half’ you haven’t heard it? He said ‘ I love your father and my sister will kill me if I don’t do this movie’ and that’s how Salman Khan was in KKHH,” Johar recalled. “I am deeply grateful to Alvira and my father’s goodwill for making sure I had the perfect Aman and SALMAN KHAN in my debut film! Gestures and stories like this just don’t happen today!”

“Happy birthday Salman ! So much love and respect for you always …Also 25 years later we will finally have a story to tell again… not saying any more than that,” he teased in the end.

More details on this are yet to b revealed from either side.

Birthday Gift: Karan Johar announces new film with Kartik Aaryan