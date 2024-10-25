Salman Khan offered ‘blank cheque’ to Bishnois for Blackbuck case settlement

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan offered blank cheques to the Bishnoi community to settle the blackbuck poaching case, alleged gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s cousin.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu- Click Here

Following the fresh threats from Lawrence Bishnoi to Bollywood star Salman Khan, and the latter’s family denying his involvement in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case, some shocking new revelations have been made by Ramesh Bishnoi, the cousin of the jailed lawyer-turned-gangster.

Although the ‘Tiger 3’ star has denied hunting the blackbucks in an old interview, Ramesh Bishnoi has asserted Khan’s involvement in the killing of the endangered animal and claimed in a new interview that the actor offered a blank cheque to their community to resolve the issue.

Speaking to an Indian news outlet, Ramesh alleged that Khan came with a blank chequebook to the community leaders after the widespread uproar over the incident and asked them to write any desired amount to settle the case. “If we were motivated by money, we would have accepted it,” he stated.

Ramesh further responded to Khan’s father and veteran writer, Salim Khan’s claim that gangster Lawrence Bishnoi is targeting his son for financial benefits and to extort money from him. “Hamara khoon khol raha tha uss waqt (Our blood was boiling at that time),” he said, revealing that the incarcerated gangster owns 110 acres of land in the country and is financially stable enough not to engage in extortion.

What is Blackbuck case?

Salman Khan is accused of illegal hunting and killing of two blackbucks in Jodhpur, Rajasthan during the shooting of his film ‘Hum Saath Saath Hain’ in October 1998. The event sparked widespread outrage, particularly from the Bishnoi community, for the sacred significance that blackbucks hold for them.

Since then, Khan has received multiple life threats and Lawrence Bishnoi, who was barely 5 at the time of the incident, has openly admitted to plans to eliminate the actor for revenge.

Earlier this year, Khan was also attacked by the same gang, when two bike-borne assailants fired gunshots outside his residence in Galaxy Apartment of Bandra, Mumbai, before gangster’s brother Anmol claimed responsibility for the attack in a social media post.

The latest threat from the gang came days after the shocking killing of former lawmaker and NCP politician Baba Siddique by the Bishnoi gang, allegedly for his ties with Khan.

In order to settle the 26-year-old conflict with Bishnois, the community has repeatedly asked Khan to apologize by visiting their biggest temple in Rajasthan and seek forgiveness for himself.

However, his father Salim Khan said in a recent interview that the apology is out of the question for Salman as it would imply him admitting the crime which he has not committed.

Also Read: Salman Khan buys INR2 crore bulletproof car after new threats