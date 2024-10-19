Salman Khan buys INR2 crore bulletproof car after new threats

web analytics
Amidst the newest death threat from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has upgraded his security, investing INR2 crores in a bulletproof car.

For the unversed, Mumbai Traffic Police recently received a threatening message for Salman Khan on their WhatsApp number, where the sender demanded INR5 crore from the ‘Tiger 3’ star.

“Don’t take it lightly, if Salman Khan wants to stay alive and wants to end the enmity with Lawrence Bishnoi, then he will have to pay INR5 crore. If the money is not given, Salman Khan’s condition will be worse than Baba Siddique,” the sender reportedly wrote in a message, sent days after the killing of former lawmaker and NCP politician, allegedly for his ties with Khan.

Following the threat, purportedly from the notorious Bishnoi gang, Khan has now purchased a bulletproof Nissan Patrol SUV, worth INR2 crores, from Dubai, and is investing additional money to import it to India as soon as possible, reported Indian media.

According to the details, the SUV comes with advanced security measures, including explosive alert indicators, thick glass shields to prevent point-blank bullet shots as well as camouflage black shades to prevent the driver or passenger from being identified.

Notably, Salman imported another bulletproof vehicle from Dubai last year as well, following the death threats to his father Salim Khan.

It is pertinent to note here that Bishnoi had openly admitted to plans of eliminating Khan for killing a black buck [which is considered sacred by their community] in 1998.

