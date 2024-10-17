Salman Khan’s ex Somy Ali invites Lawrence Bishnoi for a Zoom meeting

Former Bollywood actor and ex-girlfriend of superstar Salman Khan, Somy Ali, has invited notorious gangster Lawrence Bishnoi for a virtual chat on Zoom.

Days after the recent killing of former lawmaker and NCP politician Baba Siddique by Lawrence Bishnoi's gang, allegedly for his ties with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, the latter's ex-partner Somy Ali made a new request to the incarcerated gangster.

Ali, who previously appealed to Bishnoi not to harm the ‘Tiger 3’ star, turned to her Instagram handle in the wee hours of Thursday, to address Bishnoi. “This is a direct message to Lawrence Bishnoi,” she wrote along with his picture.

Ali continued, “Namaste, Lawrence bhai, suna bhi hai aur dekha bhi ke aap jail se bhi Zoom calls kar rahe ho, toh mujhe aapse kuch baatain karne hain. Kripya karke mujhe bataye ke yeh kaise ho sakta hai (Greetings, Lawrence brother. I’ve heard and seen as well that you do Zoom calls even from jail. So I want to discuss a few things with you. Please tell me how that can be done)?”

“Hamari puri duniya mai sabse pasand ki jagah Rajasthan hai. Hum aapke mandir aana chahate hain Pooja ke liye par pehle aapse Zoom call ho jaye Aur kuch baatain teh ho jaye Pooja ke baad. Phir yakeen maniyye ke yeh aapke fayade ki he baatain hain (Rajasthan is my most favourite place in the world. I want to visit your temple for prayer but let’s get done with the Zoom call first. Trust me this chat is for your own good),” she added.

Concluding the post, Ali requested Bishnoi to share his mobile number with her.

It is to be noted here that Ali and Khan’s eight-year-long relationship reportedly ended in 1999.

Previously, when the actor’s residence was attacked by members of the Bishnoi gang in April, Ali appealed to the gangster and the Bishnoi community to forgive Khan and not harm him.

For the unversed, Bishnoi had openly admitted to plans of eliminating Khan for killing a black buck [which is considered sacred by the Bishnoi community] in 1998.