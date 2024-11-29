Salman Khan’s costar Dia Mirza speaks up on shocking incident during film shoot

Actress Dia Mirza has revealed a shocking incident involving Bollywood star Salman Khan during the filming of ‘Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge.’

Released in 2002, the film’s cast included Sushmita Sen, Arbaaz Khan and Inder Kumar apart from Salman Khan and Dia Mirza as lead actors.

‘Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge’ was recently re-released in theatres, garnering praise for the Bollywood actress.

The actress has now opened up about her working experience with Salman Khan during the shooting of the movie.

“I was a big Salman Khan fan when I signed that film and when we started to work together, I would just look at him everyday and think to myself that I can’t believe I am actually working with this person whose films I have watched over and over again.” Dia Mirza said.

The Bollywood actress recalled one instance when Khan protected her from a crowd of hundreds when they were shooting in Rajasthan.

“We were shooting a song in Rajasthan, ‘Bindiya chamke choodi khanke.’ One day, while we were coming back, hundreds of people were following us. They were screaming and whistling and it was quite a lot. Salman and I were sent in one car with security so that we’d be safe because the place we were shooting was very crowded. And I will never forget how he made sure that I was put into the car first,” she said.

Dia Mirza said that she will never forget how Salman Khan made every effort to ensure her safety.

“The kind of gender balance you see on sets today, didn’t exist in those days. Unless there were female dancers on set, there were hardly any women. It was a male dominated space. And I remember him being extremely protective and extremely caring,” the Bollywood actress said.