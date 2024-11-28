Salman Khan reacts ahead of ‘Biwi No. 1’ re-release

Bollywood star Salman Khan has opened up on his iconic comedy ‘Biwi No. 1’ as the film is scheduled for a re-release in theatres.

Released in 1999, the David Dhawan directional became the second-highest-grossing Bollywood movie of the year.

As the makers of the film are set to re-release ‘Biwi No. 1’ on November 29, Salman Khan has revealed that the film holds a special place in his heart.

“Biwi No 1 holds a very special place in my heart. It’s a film that connected with audiences back in the 90s and still brings a smile to so many faces,” the Bollywood star added.

“Working with David and his impeccable comic timing and the vision of Vashu ji made this film what it is,” he said.

Salman Khan also shared a trailer of ‘Biwi No. 1’ to his Instagram account ahead of the scheduled re-release.

The film was an instant success for its storyline, memorable performances of the actors and chart-topping music.

‘Biwi No. 1’ has become the latest film of Salman Khan to get a re-release treatment following the re-release of his hit film ‘Karan Arjun’ on November 22.

The cult classic masala film co-starred the ‘Wanted’ actor with Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan.

The director of the film recently revealed that Salman Khan was not his first choice for the lead role in ‘Karan Arjun’.

Rakesh Roshan shared that not Khan but Ajay Devgn was his first choice to star as Arjun Singh.

However, the ‘Wanted’ actor was cast in the film after Ajay Devgn dropped out of the project over differences with the director about his character.