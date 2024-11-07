Police arrests Lawrence Bishnoi’s fan for issuing death threat to Salman Khan

Within two days after Bollywood superstar Salman Khan received a fresh death threat along with an apology demand, police arrested the suspected person, who claims to be a fan of notorious gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, for allegedly sending the message.

For the unversed, Salman Khan received the latest death threat in a WhatsApp message sent to Mumbai Police’s Traffic Control Room, where the sender demanded him to either pay INR5 crores or apologize at the Bishnoi community temple for allegedly killing a blackbuck.

As per the latest development, the officials have arrested the accused Bhikha Ram, alias Vikram, the 32-year-old resident of Jalore, Rajasthan, from Karnataka, and handed him over to the Maharashtra Police on Wednesday, reported the Indian media.

According to the Superintendent of Police Anshu Kumar, the accused was apprehended in Haveri Town, based on the information from the Maharashtra ATS (Anti-Terrorism Squad).

Police sources suggest that the accused is a daily wage worker, working at construction sites, and was residing in a rented room in Gowdar Oni. He reportedly stayed at various locations across Karnataka, before moving to Haveri Town about a month and a half ago.

“The accused was watching a regional news channel when he suddenly called the Mumbai Police control room and issued a death threat to Salman Khan. He is a daily wage worker and claims to be a fan of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. This is his version, but his detailed interrogation and further investigation will be conducted by the Mumbai Police. Our team only secured him and handed him over to the Mumbai Police,” shared the source.

It is worth noting here that the officials also took into arrest a Jamshedpur man earlier, for allegedly threatening Khan in the name of the gangster, demanding INR5 crore ransom, and another Bandra resident, Mohammed Mustafa, for sending life threats to the Bollywood star and MLA Zeeshan Siddique – son of former lawmaker and NCP politician Baba Siddique, who was killed by the shooters of the Bishnoi gang last month, for his ties with the ‘Tiger 3’ actor.

Notably, Bishnoi had openly admitted to plans of eliminating Khan for killing a black buck [which is considered sacred by the Bishnoi community] in 1998.