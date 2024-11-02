“Lawrence Bishnoi is better than Salman Khan”

Days after inviting Lawrence Bishnoi for a Zoom call, former Bollywood actor and ex-girlfriend of superstar Salman Khan, Somy Ali has dubbed the superstar worse than the notorious gangster.

Somy Ali, who previously apologized to Lawrence Bishnoi on behalf of her ex-partner Salman Khan and appealed to him not to harm the ‘Tiger 3’ star, has now called the incarcerated gangster better than the Bollywood superstar, alleging the latter of physical abuse.

In a new interview with an Indian media outlet, Ali said, “Bishnoi is better than him [Khan],” and alleged, “The way Salman treated me, he did not treat anyone else. Sangeeta [Bijlani] and Katrina [Kaif] were not half as badly abused by him as I was.”

“However, he abused Aishwarya [Rai] very badly. I think he had fractured Aishwarya’s shoulder. But I am not sure what he did to Katrina,” she added.

“Considering what Salman did to me, I can say that Bishnoi is better than him,” Ali asserted.

She also accused Khan of assaulting her once, until a household worker intervened to stop the violence. “I had acute back pain and I was bedridden for a long time. Tabu saw my condition and cried badly but Salman did not come to see me,” Ali recalled.

It is to be noted here that Ali and Khan were reportedly in a relationship for eight long years, before parting ways in 1999.

Meanwhile, she previously appealed to the Bishnoi community and the gangster, who had openly admitted to plans of eliminating Khan for killing a black buck [which is considered sacred by the Bishnoi community] in 1998, to forgive her ex-beau and not harm him.