Salman Khan receives new death threat with 2 crore extortion demand

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has received a fresh death threat from an unknown caller with an extortion demand of INR2 crore.

As reported by Indian media, Salman Khan has received yet another death threat, the third in less than two weeks, where an unknown person has sent a WhatsApp message to Mumbai Police’s Traffic Helpline number, demanding the actor to pay INR2 crores.

According to the details, the Traffic Police received the message from an unknown sender, threatening dire consequences to the ‘Tiger 3’ star if the person is not paid the demanded amount.

The officials have reported the matter to the Worli Police, who are currently investigating the matter to track the sender involved in the offence.

The development came days after Mumbai police arrested a 20-year-old guy from Noida, Uttar Pradesh, for allegedly sending life threats to Khan and MLA Zeeshan Siddique, son of former lawmaker and NCP politician Baba Siddique, who was killed by the shooters of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang earlier this month, for his ties with the Bollywood star.

Before that, the officials also took into arrest a Jamshedpur man, who threatened Khan in the name of Bishnoi and demanded INR5 crore ransom.

Notably, Bishnoi had openly admitted to plans of eliminating Khan for killing a black buck [which is considered sacred by the Bishnoi community] in 1998.