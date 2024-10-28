Salman Khan ‘can’t sleep properly’ since Baba Siddique’s killing

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has not been able to sleep properly since the death of his dear friend and Indian politician Baba Siddique earlier this month.

MLA Zeeshan Siddique, son of NCP leader and former lawmaker Baba Siddique, who was gunned down by the shooters of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang earlier this month, for his alleged ties with Salman Khan, spoke about the constant support of actor for him and his family and shared that the ‘Tiger 3’ star has not been able to sleep properly since the shocking killing of his father.

Speaking about the support from Bollywood celebrities after his father’s death, Zeeshan said, “I have never considered my father’s friends to be celebrities. Because if someone always visits your home, they are your father’s close friends and are considered family members.”

“So, Salman Khan and other celebrities are as important as any other family member,” he added.

“Salman bhai has been very upset about all this. My father and Salman were as close as brothers. He has supported me a lot ever since my father’s death; always makes sure to check on me. He can’t sleep properly at night; he speaks to me about all these things,” detailed the politician.

It is pertinent to mention here that the three shooters of the Bishnoi gang opened fire at Baba Siddique, 66, outside his MLA son Zeeshan Siddique’s office, in Kher Nagar, Bandra, on October 12.

The veteran politician was rushed to Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital, where he was declared dead, as confirmed by Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde.