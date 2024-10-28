Salman Khan, father’s effigies set on fire in India

The Bishnoi community held a protest against Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and his father, veteran writer Salim Khan, burning the effigies of both celebrities.

Days after issuing fresh death threats to Salman Khan and new statements in the Blackbuck case, members of the Bishnoi community protested against the actor and his father in Jaipur and burned their effigies, reported the Indian media.

According to the details, Bishnoi community leaders are angered over the recent statements of Salim Khan, denying his son’s involvement in the blackbuck poaching case and said in a group statement, “We are Bishnois, we do not defame anyone just like that. When the case was registered 26 years ago, many dignitaries, including the then MLA of the Bishnoi community, were present. Salim Khan cannot mislead people by giving false statements.”

“The entire community was hurt by Salim Khan’s statement. We will make all-out efforts to ensure justice was delivered in the Blackbuck case. We will also protest by taking to the streets,” the statement read further.

The statement came in response to the recent interview of Salim Khan where the veteran maintained that Salman has not even harmed a cockroach ever, let alone a blackbuck; because the latter loves animals.

What is Blackbuck case?

For the unversed, Salman Khan is accused of illegal hunting and killing of two blackbucks in Jodhpur, Rajasthan during the shooting of his film ‘Hum Saath Saath Hain’ in October 1998. The event sparked widespread outrage, particularly from the Bishnoi community, for the sacred significance that blackbucks hold for them.

However, Salman has denied hunting the blackbucks in an old interview.

Since then, Khan has received multiple life threats and Lawrence Bishnoi, who was barely 5 at the time of the incident, has openly admitted to plans to eliminate the actor for revenge.

The latest life threat from the gang came days after the shocking killing of former lawmaker and NCP politician Baba Siddique by the Bishnoi gang earlier this month, allegedly for his ties with Salman Khan.

In order to settle the 26-year-old conflict with Bishnois, the community has repeatedly asked Salman to apologize by visiting their biggest temple in Rajasthan and seek forgiveness for himself.

However, his father Salim said in a new interview that the apology is out of the question for Salman as it would imply him admitting the crime which he has not committed.