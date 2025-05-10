Why did Salman Khan delete his ‘ceasefire’ tweet?

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan found himself in hot water after tweeting in support of the recently announced ceasefire between India and Pakistan.

The tensions between the two neighbouring countries escalated after India carried out aggressive actions against Pakistan. In response, Pakistan launched retaliatory strikes , significantly damaging and destroying several targets in India.

Amid this charged atmosphere, Salman Khan posted a tweet expressing gratitude for the ceasefire, writing: “Thank God for the ceasefire.”

However, the post did not go down well with a section of Indian netizens who accused the actor of being unpatriotic and sympathising with the enemy.

The backlash was swift and severe, prompting Salman Khan to delete the tweet shortly after posting it. Critics on social media questioned his timing and accused him of undermining national sentiment.

This incident highlights the increasing scrutiny public figures face when commenting on politically sensitive topics, especially those involving national security and cross-border relations.

Despite the deleted tweet, Salman Khan has not issued any further statements, maintaining silence amid the controversy.

Read More: Sonakshi Sinha labels Indian news channels ‘a joke’

Earlier, amid the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha labelled Indian news channels ‘a joke’ for their irresponsible reporting, ‘sensationalising war’.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Sonakshi Sinha called out the Indian media for their overly dramatised and sensationalised reporting of war, fuelling the tensions between India and Pakistan during this time of political unrest.

“Our news channels are a joke! I’m so done with these over dramatized visuals and sound effects, the screaming and shouting,” she wrote. “What are you’ll doing?”

“Just do your job, report facts as they are. Stop sensationalizing WAR and creating panic on people who are anyway anxious for gods sake,” Sinha urged the media outlets and advised, “People just find a reliable news source and stick to that.. stop watching this garbage in the name of news.”