‘Incident is disturbing and unnerving…’: Salman Khan’s family releases statement post firing incident

Bollywood actor-producer Arbaaz Khan has released a statement on behalf of his family, refuting the media reports of the family being unaffected by the firing incident outside his brother Salman Khan’s home in Bandra, Mumbai.

A day after the two bike-borne assailants opened fire outside Salman Khan’s residence in Galaxy apartment of Bandra, during the wee hours on Sunday, the actor’s younger brother Arbaaz turned to his Instagram handle with the first statement from the family on the attack.

In the detailed note, the ‘Dabangg’ actor dismissed the reports being floated by the media publications, quoting his father Salim Khan, regarding the family being completely unaffected by the horrifying incident. “The recent incident of firing by two unidentified person on a motorcycle at Galaxy apartment the residence of the Salim Khan family is very disturbing and unnerving,” Arbaaz stated. “Our family has been taken aback by this shocking incident that took place.”

“Unfortunately some people claiming to be close to our family and pretending to be the spokesperson have been making loose statements to the media saying it’s all a publicity stunt and the family remains unaffected which is not true and these views should not be taken seriously. No member of the Salim Khan family has made any statement regarding this incident to the media,” he made clear.

Arbaaz further noted, “At this time the family is helping and cooperating with the police in the investigation of this untoward incident. We have faith in the Mumbai police and we have been assured they will do everything in their capacity to protect and secure our family.”

“Thank you everyone for your love and support,” he concluded.

Notably, it was previously reported by the Indian media that the ‘Tiger 3’ star and his parents were sleeping inside the apartment at the time of the attack and nobody was injured in the incident.

Pertinent to mention here that the two assailants, who were involved in the incident as captured on CCTV, have been identified to have a connection with the Bishnoi gang.

Meanwhile, Anmol, brother of Indian gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, also claimed responsibility for the incident in a social media post. The purported post by him read, “Salman Khan, do not take us lightly. This firing incident was just a trailer so that you understand our strength.”

For the unversed, Lawrence Bishnoi had openly admitted to plans of eliminating Khan for killing a black buck [which is considered sacred by the Bishnoi community] in 1998

