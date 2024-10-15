web analytics
Salman Khan’s fans barred from taking selfies around Galaxy Apartment

By Web Desk
TOP NEWS

Bollywood star Salman Khan’s security has been tightened and fans barred from taking selfies around Galaxy Apartment after the killing of NCP leader Baba Siddique.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu- Click Here

The move came days after the assassination of the NCP leader, who was a close friend of the “Wanted” actor, Indian media outlets reported.

Baba Siddique, famous for hosting Iftar dinners every year, sustained bullet injuries in his chest as three rounds were fired at him while he was bursting crackers outside his office on October 12.

He was rushed to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Now, Indian media outlets reported that security around Salman Khan’s Galaxy Apartment has been bolstered and fans of the Bollywood star have been banned from stopping and taking selfies outside his residence.

Additionally, authorities also prohibited media from shooting near Khan’s Galaxy Apartment in Bandra.

Read more: Baba Siddique’s shooter terms himself ‘gangster’ on Instagram

Salman Khan has reportedly been given the Y+ security, with police officials accompanying him at all times.

It is noteworthy here that the Bollywood actor was among the celebrities who visited the Lilavati Hospital to meet Baba Siddique’s family following the shooting.

The Lawrence Bishnoi gang has claimed responsibility for carrying out the assassination plot, citing the slain NCP leader’s ties with Khan.

Earlier this year, the Bishnoi gang had also claimed responsibility for firing shots at the “Tiger” actor’s house in Bandra.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Police claimed to have arrested the fourth suspect in the murder of Baba Siddique.

The accused identified as Harishkumar Balakram became the fourth individual to be arrested after Gurmail Baljit Singh, Dharm Rajesh Kashyap and Pravin Lonkar.

Shiv Kumar Gautam, who allegedly fired shots at the NCP leader, remains at large.

