Salman Khan fans face lathi charge on his birthday

The 57th birthday celebration for Bollywood’s bhaijaan, Salman Khan went wrong as police had to do lathi charge on unmanageable fans outside his Galaxy apartment.

As the most eligible bachelor of Bollywood, superstar Salman Khan turned a year older on Tuesday, December 27, a sea of his fans turned up outside his Mumbai residence, Galaxy apartment, to catch a glimpse of the actor on his birthday.

Those long-awaiting fans were delighted to see their favourite celeb who along with his father-filmmaker Salim Khan appeared on the balcony to greet them. He also shared a picture of the thousands of people who waited outside his flat on the gram and simply wrote, “Thank you all.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) However, these celebrations went wrong when these enthusiastic fans lost control and the police had to take charge to move them back. As per the reports, the officials did lathi charge on the people to shoo them away. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) A widely circulated video shared by an Indian paparazzo account on social media sees the unfortunate accident as people tried to run away leaving behind their belongings once police took charge. It should be mentioned here that the fans were not allowed in the close proximity of actor’s residence due to security reasons and repetitive death threats.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman Khan is currently busy with his hosting commitments for season 16 of the controversial reality show ‘Bigg Boss’. As for the films, he had two cameo appearances in a Telugu and a Marathi film in 2022.

For the next year, Khan has a cameo appearance in Shahrukh Khan’s hotly-anticipated ‘Pathaan’, as well two full-length releases including ‘Kisi Ka Bhai, Kisi Ki Jaan’ and ‘Tiger 3’.

