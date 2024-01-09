Security scare at Salman Khan’s farmhouse amid death threats

A security breach accident has taken place at Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s Panvel farmhouse as two men from Punjab tried to enter the property.

As reported by Indian news agencies, the Arpita farmhouse of Bollywood star Salman Khan in Panvel, faced a security scare earlier this week, amid the fresh death threats from gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

According to the details, the farmhouse security guards caught two men trespassing on the property, from an adjacent tree to the boundary fence, on January 4. They claimed to be the fans of Khan, who came to meet him, but gave fake names and Aadhaar cards to the security guards when asked.

Both men, Ajesh Kumar Omprakash Gill, 23, and Gurusevak Singh Tejsing, 23, were then taken into police custody and were charged with trespassing.

“A case has been registered at Panvel Rural Police Station against two people for trying to enter Salman Khan’s Arpita Farm House in Waze, New Panvel. Further investigation is being done,” confirmed Inspector Anil Patil.

Officials also mentioned that the two are not linked to the Bishnoi gang, who gave death threats to the ‘Tiger 3’ star. However, they do have a previous criminal record in their native district of Fazilka in Punjab, India.

Meanwhile, the Y+ security cover was provided to Khan last year following threats from Bishnoi.

