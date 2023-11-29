Salman Khan’s security reviewed after fresh threats from Lawrence Bishnoi

Mumbai police of India have reviewed the security of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and asked him to be alert following the fresh threats from gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

After the notorious Indian gangster, Lawrence Bishnoi issued new threats to Salman Khan, claiming responsibility for the attack on his supposed friend, Punjabi actor-singer Gippy Grewal’s house in Vancouver, Canada over the weekend, the Mumbai police re-examined the security measures of the former and also asked him to be vigilant.

“Following the threat, a review was conducted of the actor’s security to ensure there are no loopholes. We have also reached out to him and told him to be alert and discussed a few things with regard to his security,” a senior official assured.

For the unversed, the latest development came in after a social media post of Bishnoi for Grewal, mentioning Khan. It read, “Your close ties with Salman Khan won’t protect you. It’s time for your ‘brother’ to step up and defend you.”

The message further stated, “This message also extends to Salman Khan – don’t fool yourself into thinking Dawood Ibrahim can safeguard you from our reach. No one can save you. Your ostentatious response to Sidhu Moose Wala’s death didn’t go unnoticed. You were well aware of his character and his criminal connections.”

The officials said about the threatening post, “We have also written to the social media platform to check where the post has been generated from, whether the social media account is genuine of Bishnoi and who handles it as Bishnoi is in jail.”

“We are trying to find the Internet protocol address,” police added.

It is pertinent to mention here that Y-Plus security has already been in place for the actor since earlier this year after his personal assistant received a threatening email from the gang.

Moreover, the actor has been authorized to carry a personal firearm, while he bought a brand-new, bulletproof car for strengthened security as well.

“Salman Khan is not my friend”