“Salman Khan is not my friend”

Following the attack from gangster Lawrence Bishnoi at his Canada home, Punjabi actor-singer Gippy Grewal clarified that he is not friends with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan.

For the unversed, Gippy Grewal’s house in Vancouver, Canada was attacked over the weekend. Notorious Indian gangster, Lawrence Bishnoi claimed responsibility for planning the attack and warned the ‘Carry on Jatta’ actor against his association with Khan, urging the latter to intervene in the matter.

“You consider Salman Khan a brother, but now it’s time for your ‘brother’ to come and save you. This message is also for Salman Khan – don’t be in the illusion that Dawood will save you; no one can save you,” Bishnoi threatened in a Facebook post on Sunday.

He added, “Consider this a trailer; the full film will be released soon. Flee to any country you wish, but remember, death doesn’t require a visa; it comes uninvited.”

Speaking about the matter with an Indian news agency, Grewal clarified that he is not friends with Khan and has only met him twice, in a professional capacity. “The producer, who backed the film [Maujaan Hi Maujaan] invited Salman to the trailer launch. I met him there. Before that, I met him on the sets of Bigg Boss,” he said.

Grewal continued, “I have no friendship with Salman Khan and the anger of it is being taken out on me. For me, it is still shocking and I am unable to process what has happened to me.”

“This happened (early Sunday) around 12:30 am to 1 am. My house is in West Vancouver, the incident took place there. We cannot comprehend what has happened and why it has happened… When this incident happened, I was shocked because I had never faced any controversies before. I have no enmity with anyone so I couldn’t even think who could have been behind the attack,” the celebrity detailed the incident.

