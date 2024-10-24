Salman Khan gets threat, ransom demand from vegetable seller

Bollywood actor Salman Khan has allegedly received a threat from a vegetable seller who demanded a ransom of INR5 crore in the name of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

Police initiated an investigation after a man sent a threatening message to Mumbai Traffic Police, warning them about the actor’s life if he failed to pay the ransom money, an Indian media outlet reported.

“Don’t take it lightly; if Salman Khan wants to stay alive and end the enmity with Lawrence Bishnoi, he will have to pay Rs 5 crore. If the money is not given, Salman Khan’s condition will be worse than Baba Siddique’s,” the message read.

However, the same person contacted the police again, apologising for the earlier message and claiming it had been sent by mistake.

Later, Mumbai Police claimed that the man, a vegetable seller, was arrested from Jamshedpur.

According to police officials, a case was registered against the identified suspect, who claimed to have been a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

“With the help of local police in Jamshedpur, we tracked and arrested the person responsible for the threat. He will be brought to Mumbai for further questioning,” a Mumbai police spokesperson said.

The development came weeks after the killing of NCP leader Baba Siddique, who was a close friend of Salman Khan.

Following the murder of Siddique, Indian authorities tightened the security of the Bollywood star as fans were barred from stopping and taking selfies around his residence in Bandra.

It is worth mentioning here that two bike-borne assailants, allegedly from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, fired five rounds outside Salman Khan’s residence in Galaxy apartment of Bandra on April 14, out of which one bullet landed on the balcony in his residence.

Bishnoi had openly admitted to plans of eliminating the Bollywood star for killing a black buck [which is considered sacred by the Bishnoi community] in 1998.