Salman Khan denies shooting blackbucks

Amidst the fresh death threats from Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang, an old clip of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan denying the allegations of killing two blackbucks has resurfaced on social media.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu- Click Here

For the unversed, Salman Khan is accused of illegal hunting and killing of two blackbucks in Jodhpur, Rajasthan during the shooting of his film ‘Hum Saath Saath Hain’ in October 1998. The event sparked widespread outrage, particularly from the Bishnoi community, for the sacred significance that blackbucks hold for them.

Since then, Khan has received multiple life threats and lawyer-turned-gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who was barely 5 at the time of the incident, has openly admitted to plans to eliminate the actor for revenge.

The fresh life threat for the ‘Tiger 3’ star came days after the shocking killing of former lawmaker and NCP politician Baba Siddique by the Bishnoi gang, allegedly for his ties with Khan.

While the actor has maintained silence since then, an old interview clip of him denying the accusation has resurfaced on social site Reddit.

In the clip from 2008, the host asked Khan if he had not known blackbucks were an endangered species before the hunting incident, to which he maintained, “There’s a long story there. And I wasn’t the one who shot the blackbuck.”

When asked if he took the wrath for it and did not point fingers at anyone else, Khan replied, “There’s no point.”

Khan also mentioned that he chose to stay silent in the media due to his own ‘dignity and loyalties’.

“Salman Khan should apologize to the Bishnoi community”

Moreover, the actor’s father and veteran writer Salim Khan has also refuted his son’s involvement in the blackbuck poaching case.

In an interview last week, Salim Khan asserted that his son loves animals and had not killed the blackbucks. The veteran also maintained that the actor was not even present at the time of the incident.