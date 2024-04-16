Two accused involved in Salman Khan’s home firing arrested from Gujarat

Two shooters involved in the firing incident outside Bollywood star Salman Khan’s Bandra home, have been arrested by Mumbai Police from Gujarat, India.

As reported by Indian news agencies, the Mumbai police arrested two accused, involved in the firing incident outside Salman Khan’s home in Galaxy apartment, Bandra, late Monday night.

According to the details, two men identified as Vicky Gupta and Sagar Pal, who are likely to be working at the behest of the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi gang and opened fire at Khan’s residence during the wee hours on Sunday, were arrested from Bhuj, Gujarat where they had escaped after the horrifying incident.

Gupta and Pal reportedly belong to Champaran, Bihar.

According to Lakhmi Gautam, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime), the men had fled to Surat from Mumbai, and then to Bhuj to go into hiding.

In the latest development, the arrested accused have been brought to Mumbai for further investigation.

As for the gunfire incident, the two bike-borne assailants fired five rounds outside Khan’s residence in Galaxy apartment of Bandra on Sunday, out of which one bullet landed on the balcony in his residence.

Hours after the shocking event, Anmol, brother of Indian gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, claimed responsibility for the incident in a social media post. The purported post by him read, “Salman Khan, do not take us lightly. This firing incident was just a trailer so that you understand our strength.”

For the unversed, Bishnoi had openly admitted to plans of eliminating Khan for killing a black buck [which is considered sacred by the Bishnoi community] in 1998

