Salman Khan house firing: Another Lawrence Bishnoi gang member arrested

The Indian authorities arrested another member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang in the firing case outside Bollywood star Salman Khan.

Mohammed Rafique Chowdhary was arrested from Rajasthan by the Mumbai Crime Branch on May 7 over allegations that he provided finances to the suspect who fired shots outside Salman Khan’s residence at the Galaxy Apartment, an Indian media outlet reported.

According to a police official, Chowdhary in a meeting with shooters said that Anmol Bishnoi, brother of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, had given him a “bigger task” than them.

He also provided financial support to the alleged shooters Sagar Pal and Vicky Gupta and helped them purchase a bike and rent a house, he said.

The latest arrest is the fifth in the firing case as police continued to track other suspects involved in the case.

As per the official, Chowdhary’s name was revealed during the interrogation of the other accused while the technical analysis of their mobile phones also helped track the suspect.

It is pertinent to mention that two suspects opened fire outside Salman Khan’s Galaxy Apartment residence in Bandra on April 14.

Chowdhary was reportedly in direct contact with Anmol Bishnoi and another gang leader, Rohit Gadara, the police official said.

During the Covid-19, the accused came into contact with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and was made part of the gang by Anmol Bishnoi, he added.

Mohammed Rafique Chowdhary held a meeting with the alleged shooters Sagar Pal and Vicky Gupta a week before the shooting.

Chowdhary also surveyed Salman Khan’s residence a few times before the firing incident, another police official said.

It is pertinent to mention Anuj Thapan, accused of supplying arms to the shooters, allegedly hanged himself while in custody on May 1.

Lawrence Bishnoi is incarcerated in the Sabarmati central prison in Gujarat while his younger brother Anmol Bishnoi is believed to be in the US or Canada.