Salman Khan house firing case: Police arrests another Lawrence Bishnoi gang member

Another member of the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi gang, the sixth accused of the firing incident, outside Bollywood star Salman Khan’s house last month, has been arrested by the crime branch of Mumbai Police.

As reported by Indian news agencies, the Mumbai police made the sixth arrest in the firing case outside Salman Khan’s residence in Galaxy apartment, Bandra, on April 14.

Reportedly, the sixth accused, identified as Harpal Singh, 37, is a native of Fatehbad, Haryana, who allegedly provided financial support to Mohammad Rafiq Chaudhary, arrested previously on May 7.

Moreover, having connections with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, Singh is accused of giving instructions for conducting a recce around Khan’s Bandra house.

According to the details, the accused will be presented before the special MCOCA court today.

Firing at Salman Khan’s house

Notably, the two bike-borne assailants fired five rounds outside Khan’s residence in Galaxy apartment of Bandra on April 14, out of which one bullet landed on the balcony in his residence.

Hours after the shocking event, Anmol, brother of Indian gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, claimed responsibility for the incident in a social media post. The purported post by him read, “Salman Khan, do not take us lightly. This firing incident was just a trailer so that you understand our strength.”

For the unversed, Bishnoi had openly admitted to plans of eliminating Khan for killing a black buck [which is considered sacred by the Bishnoi community] in 1998.