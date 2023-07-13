Salman Khan’s ‘Kick’ sequel confirmed

Indian film producer Sajid Nadiadwala confirmed the sequel of his directorial debut ‘Kick’ starring Salman Khan is on paper.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

In an exclusive conversation with an Indian tabloid, filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala confirmed that he has begun the work on the sequel of ‘Kick’ – his maiden direction.

“I launched myself as a director with Kick and that’s my favourite IP. The moment I speak about Kick, I get messages from the industry and even the digital world is flooded with questions on when Kick 2 will go on floors,” he said adding, “Now, I promise that there will be an extension to Kick.”

He further shared that the completely-written subject is there on the paper, however, it will need some time for the bigger scale he has envisioned for the film.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nadiadwala Grandson (@nadiadwalagrandson)

“We need to have cinema consumption back in fashion for us to make Kick. Once we are back to normal, I will be ready to take Kick 2 on floors,” Nadiadwala told the publication.

He further confirmed, “Salman [Khan] has also heard it and now I just need the excitement of the audience to come back and then we can plan Kick 2 accordingly.”

Nadiadwala’s action comedy ‘Kick’, headlined by Khan as Devil, was one of the biggest blockbusters of 2014. Moreover, it was the first film of the Bollywood star to enter the coveted INR200 crore club, with a total Box Office collection of INR402 crore.

James Cameron seemingly confirms ‘Alita: Battle Angel’ sequels