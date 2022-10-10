Salman Khan pens belated birthday wish for co-star Palak Tiwari

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan penned a sweet birthday wish for his latest co-star Palak Tiwari.

The 22nd birthday of promising Bollywood actor Palak Tiwari got all the more special after her co-star from ‘Kisi Ka Bhai, Kisi Ki Jaan’, the ‘Dabangg’ star penned a belated birthday wish for the girl.

Khan took to his Instagram handle on Sunday and shared a click of Tiwari along with a birthday wish in the caption. He wrote, “Wishing u a very happy birthday … @palaktiwarii.”

Reacting to the post, a number of fans also dropped heartwarming wishes for the celebrity in the comments section while Tiwari also shared the post on her gram stories with a bunch of red hearts.

For those unversed, Tiwari is the eldest daughter of celebrated Indian TV actor Shweta Tiwari, who also participated in and won the fourth season of Salman Khan-hosted reality show, ‘Bigg Boss’.

About the film. Salman Khan and Palak Tiwari will share the screen in the upcoming film ‘Kisi Ka Bhai, Kisi Ki Jaan’. The title written by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by Farhad Samji, will also feature Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh Daggubati, Raghav Juyal, Shehnaaz Gill, Siddharth Nigam, Malvika Sharma, and Abdu Rozik.

The action comedy is slated to hit theatres on December 30, 2022.

