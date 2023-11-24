Salman Khan reacts to ‘Tiger 3’ success

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan speaks up on the success of his latest release ‘Tiger 3’, as the title enters the 400-crore club.

On day 12 of its release, Salman Khan’s latest Diwali offering, ‘Tiger 3’ crossed the INR250 crore mark in its domestic Box Office collection and entered the coveted 400-crore club worldwide.

Speaking about these mega numbers and the success of the spy thriller in a recent post-release promotional outing, Khan said that he is ‘happy and grateful’ to everyone for showing interest in the film during Diwali festivities and the ICC Men’s World Cup in India, but maintained that he never ‘let success hit his head’.

“It was Diwali time and the World Cup was going on and everyone’s interest was in that but despite that the numbers that we have received are wonderful,” he said. “We’re very grateful and happy about it.”

#WATCH | On his film Tiger 3, actor Salman Khan says, ” It was Diwali time and the World Cup was going on and everyone’s interest was in that but despite that the numbers that we have received are wonderful…we’re very grateful and happy about it” (23/11) pic.twitter.com/47HtERfPGp — ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2023

Khan added, “It is quite amazing that two of my most loved characters Prem and Tiger have entertained people so much on Diwali! As an actor, I have only looked to create memories for people through my brand of cinema and I’m fortunate that they have loved me back.”

The third in the ‘Tiger’ franchise and fifth instalment in YRF’s spy universe, ‘Tiger 3’, starring superhit Bollywood pair Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, along with Emraan Hashmi as the main antagonist, was released theatrically across the country on November 12, coinciding with the Hindu festival of Diwali.

