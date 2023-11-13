‘Tiger 3’ release: Police file case, arrest two Salman Khan fans

Police officials registered a case and arrested two of Salman Khan’s fans for causing damage inside a theatre during the ‘Tiger 3’ screening.

The hotly-anticipated ‘Tiger 3’, starring superhit Bollywood pair Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, was released theatrically across the country on Sunday, coinciding with the Hindu festival of Diwali.

Filled with the excitement of yet another Diwali release of Khan, thousands of his fans turned to cinema halls for the screenings on the festive occasion.

However, to continue with the trend, fans once again caused a disturbance inside a theatre, located in Malegaon, in the Nashik district of Maharashtra, India, when a bunch of cine-goers burst the firecrackers upon Salman Khan’s entry on screen, leaving others rushing for a safe spot inside the hall.

As Usual 💥 Salman Khan Fanclub Malegaon continues the TREND of Bursting Crackers in Theatres on Salman Khan’s Entry, Though It is not advised but Fans ka emotion kon Samjhe 💀💥 #Tiger3review #Tiger3 pic.twitter.com/HIoVWKEWBp — YOGESH (@i_yogesh22) November 12, 2023

After the videos of the incident went viral on social media, police started an investigation into the matter. Taking timely action, cops registered a case under Section 112 in Chavani police station and detained two found involved in the incident.

As for ‘Tiger 3’, the spy actioner stars Emraan Hashmi as the main antagonist with Khan and Kaif, while the supporting cast of the title also features Ashutosh Rana, Revathi and Ranvir Shorey.

The story of ‘Tiger 3’ is by the YRF chief Aditya Chopra himself, who also backs the title under his banner, while, director Maneesh Sharma (of ‘Fan’ and ‘Band Baaja Baaraat’ fame) helms with the direction.

