KRK to take legal action against ‘Tiger 3’ makers: Deets

The hotly-anticipated new film in Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s spy thriller franchise, ‘Tiger 3’ scored a bumper opening upon its theatrical release on Sunday, on the occasion of Diwali.

‘Tiger 3’ collected a whopping INR44.5 crore across languages on the very day of release, making it the biggest opener for the Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and the third-highest for his heroine, Katrina Kaif.

However, actor-producer and self-proclaimed movie critic, Kamaal R. Khan aka KRK is least impressed by the plotline and while questioning the numbers, he threatened to take legal action against the makers.

Taking to his handle on the micro-blogging site X on Sunday morning, Khan shared his review of the spy flick in a series of posts. He wrote, “I went to watch film #Tiger3 because I thought that the story of the film will be about India. If I knew that the story of the film will be about Pakistan only, then I will never go to theatre. It’s 100% cheating.”

“Story of #Tiger3. Raw + ISI = All Become Friends! They all are in Pakistan to Save life of Pakistan PM Benazir Bhutto, because Emraan Hashmi wants to kill her to become PM. It’s one of the most Wahiyat film of the century. So I give 0*,” he reviewed in another post.

Moreover, Khan was also annoyed to be not able to see the teased cameos of other YRF spy heroes Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR as well as by the limited appearance of Shahrukh Khan.

Further addressing filmmaker Aditya Chopra, KRK stated, “You have wasted my time, money and energy. So I will file a case in consumer court for sure.”

For the unversed, YRF chief Aditya Chopra wrote the story of the sequel himself, while, director Maneesh Sharma (of ‘Fan’ and ‘Band Baaja Baaraat’ fame) helms with the direction, under the production banner Yash Raj Films. The spy actioner stars Emraan Hashmi as the main antagonist with lead duo Khan and Kaif.

