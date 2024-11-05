Salman Khan receives fresh death threat with apology demand

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has received a new death threat from an unknown caller, this time with an apology demand at the Bishnoi community temple.

As reported by Indian media, Salman Khan has received yet another death threat, the fourth in less than two weeks, where an unknown person has sent a WhatsApp message to Mumbai Police’s Traffic Control Room, demanding the actor to either pay INR5 crores or apologize at the Bishnoi community temple for allegedly killing a blackbuck. To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

The WhatsApp message received by Mumbai Police on the night of November 4, claimed that it was sent from Lawrence Bishnoi’s brother. It reportedly stated, “If Salman Khan wants to stay alive, he should either apologize at our temple or pay Rs 5 crores. If he does not comply, we will kill him. Our gang is still active.”

The case has been registered at the Worli Police Station and an investigation is underway to track the sender.

Notably, the development came days after Mumbai police arrested 56-year-old Azam Mohammed Mustafa, a resident of Blue Fame Apartment in Bandra, for sending life threats to Khan and MLA Zeeshan Siddique, son of former lawmaker and NCP politician Baba Siddique, who was killed by the shooters of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang last month, for his ties with the Bollywood star.

Before that, the officials also took into arrest a Jamshedpur man and another 20-year-old from Noida, for sending similar messages, to threaten Khan in the name of Bishnoi. Both these accused demanded ransom from the ‘Tiger 3’ star.

For the unversed, Bishnoi had openly admitted to plans of eliminating Khan for killing a black buck [which is considered sacred by the Bishnoi community] in 1998.