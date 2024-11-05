“Ted Bundy had better manners than Salman Khan.”

After dubbing Salman Khan to be worse than notorious gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, his ex-girlfriend Somy Ali has made some serious new allegations against the Bollywood superstar, claiming that even serial killer Ted Bundy has better manners than him.

In an AMA session on the social platform Reddit, Somy Ali, who previously defended Salman Khan and even apologized and appealed to Lawrence Bishnoi not to harm the ‘Tiger 3’ star, has now made a series of allegations, including infidelity and abuse, against him.

When asked about her decision to quit Bollywood, following her split from Khan in 1999, Ali responded to the Redditor saying, “I was tired of Salman’s 8-night stands not one.”

“Also, I didn’t appreciate being physically and verbally abused on a daily basis. I left when a bf I was with some new girl named Ash,” she alleged. “I was tired of his 8 nightstands! And I finished my education.”

Moreover, Ali divulged that her main goal in entering Bollywood was her teenage crush on Khan, which didn’t turn out exactly the way she had expected. “I didn’t go there to act. I went on a stupid teenage crush which is why they say you should meet your idols in real life,” she noted. “And to say I was disappointed would be an understatement.”

“I think Ted Bundy had better manners than Salman,” she added.

It is to be noted here that Ali, now 48, and Khan, 58, were reportedly in a relationship for eight long years, before parting ways in 1999. Also Read: Salman Khan’s ex Somy Ali invites Lawrence Bishnoi for a Zoom meeting

Earlier this year, after Salman Khan’s residence in Bandra, Mumbai, was attacked by the Bishnoi gang, Ali publicly appealed to the community and the incarcerated gangster Lawrence, to forgive her ex-beau and not harm him, as the jailed Lawrence Bishnoi had admitted to plans of eliminating Khan for killing a black buck [which is considered sacred by their community] in 1998.

Speaking about her appeal, Ali labelled Bishnoi as the new ‘Dawood and Chota Shakeel of Bollywood’ and shared that she stands by her earlier comments despite being against Khan. “I am anti the death penalty and murder be it Salman or a stranger on the street. I do not care for Salman in fact I can’t stand him, but I do not want him murdered as I am a pacifist and a Gandhi follower,” she explained her stance.