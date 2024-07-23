web analytics
Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt to reunite on screen after 12 years

Bollywood stars and real-life friends, Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt are all set to share the screen after 12 years.

As reported by Indian media outlets, Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt, who last shared the screen in ‘Son of Sardaar’ (2012), where the former had a cameo appearance in a song, are all set to reunite on screen, however, not in a film.

If reports are to be believed, the actors will feature together in a music video for Indo-Canadian rapper AP Dhillon’s new song.

Quoting a source close to the development, an Indian publication reported, “Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt are both fond of each other and were keen to work on a project together. However, it has been informed that Salman-Sanjay will reunite for a musical project.”

“It is a special song for which they have been approached for,” detailed the person.

Reportedly, there are ‘high chances’ of the two collaborating with AP Dhillon in his upcoming song.

Also Read: Sathyaraj aka Kattappa of ‘Baahubali’ comes on board for Salman Khan’s ‘Sikandar’

It is pertinent to note here that Khan and Dutt co-starred in films like ‘Chal Mere Bhai’ and ‘Saajan’, as well as a joint special appearance in Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Om Shanti Om‘ title song.

They also co-hosted season 5 of the controversial reality show, ‘Bigg Boss’.

