Sathyaraj aka Kattappa of ‘Baahubali’ comes on board for Salman Khan’s ‘Sikandar’

South Indian cinema’s veteran actor Sathyaraj, who essayed the iconic Kattappa in the ‘Baahubali’ film series, has joined the ensemble cast of Salman Khan-led ‘Sikandar’.

Makers of the much anticipated Salman Khan film, ‘Sikandar’, confirmed on Thursday that seasoned actor Sathyaraj and super-talented Prateik Babbar are on board.

Sharing the pictures from the set on social media, also featuring director AR Murugadoss and producer Sajid Nadiadwala’s wife, Warda Nadiadwala, makers announced, “We’re elated to welcome you on board #Sathyaraj sir! Honoured to have you in team #Sikandar”

“Happy to collaborate with our very own @_prat (Prateik Babbar) once again! And we can’t wait for everyone to experience this cinematic excellence on the big screens,” the post read further.

More details regarding their roles are yet to be unveiled.

Notably, the title stars ‘Animal’ and ‘Pushpa’ fame Rashmika Mandanna opposite Khan.

Mounted on a massive budget, the AR Murugadoss directorial, backed by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, is reportedly shot in Portugal and other European countries, including some portions of India.

The lead actors of ‘Sikandar’ started shooting last month and the film is scheduled for theatrical release on Eid 2025.

