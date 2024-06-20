After SRK, ‘Jawan’ director Atlee set to collaborate with Salman Khan

After Bollywood superstar Shahrukh Khan, on mega-blockbuster ‘Jawan’, South filmmaking genius Atlee Kumar is all set to collaborate with Salman Khan on his next film.

As per the reports from Indian entertainment outlets, South-Indian filmmaker Atlee Kumar, of ‘Jawan’ and ‘Bigil’, is set to join forces with Salman Khan for his next project, after his first choice for the yet-to-be-titled film, Allu Arjun, couldn’t come on board.

According to the details, the filmmaker has already approached the ‘Tiger 3’ star with the subject and he has given his approval.

Reports also suggest that Geetha Arts, of Allu Arjun’s father Allu Aravind, was supposed to back the title initially, however, after the exit of the ‘Pushpa’ star, the project will be announced soon by Sun Pictures, with Salman Khan in the lead.

Ranveer Singh will reportedly play a crucial role in the action entertainer.

While the official announcement is yet to be made, social users have already given their stamp of approval to the two-hero actioner, to be helmed by blockbuster machine.

On the individual front, Salman Khan is currently filming for his hotly-anticipated ‘Sikandar’, with director AR Murugadoss, of ‘Ghajini’ fame.

Meanwhile, Atlee is awaiting the release of his co-production ‘Baby John’, of Varun Dhawan, which has been postponed from the original release schedule of May 31.

