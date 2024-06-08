DYK: Shraddha Kapoor turned down Bollywood debut opposite Salman Khan in THIS film

Coming from a family of stars, do you know, Bollywood A-lister Shraddha Kapoor turned down the offer to make her big Bollywood debut opposite superstar Salman Khan, at the young age of 16.

As per the reports from Indian media outlets, Shraddha Kapoor was offered the main role in Salman Khan’s ‘Lucky: No Time For Love’, when she was only 16, and still studying, but she rejected the great opportunity, solely to focus on her studies.

Speaking about the same in an earlier interview, Kapoor said, ” I felt that at the age of 15 or 16, I was too young and wanted to finish schooling and attend college. I don’t think to get offers back then has defined my success.”

“But it was difficult to turn it down and focus on studies because it was such a fantastic opportunity to work with Salman Khan,” she confessed.

Notably, Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru’s romance flick ‘Lucky: No Time For Love’ eventually starred Sneha Ullal in her big Bollywood debut, opposite Salman Khan and Mithun Chakraborty.