Salman Khan’s shooting set intruder identified

Fans of Bollywood actor Salman Khan were left concerned after a man stormed his shooting set and threatened him using gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s name.

A Mumbai police official said that Khan was shooting a film in Dadar West in Mumbai when a man arrived outside the set to watch the shoot.

After security staff moved the man aside, he got into a fight with them and threatened them using the name of Lawrence Bishnoi.

The intruder was detained and later handed over to police who began an investigation into the matter.

Now, Mumbai police have revealed the identity of the suspect and his motives behind threatening Salman Khan, Indian media outlets reported.

According to a police official, the man identified himself as Satish Varma, a junior artist, and wanted to take a picture with the Bollywood superstar.

Police said that no evidence was found of the suspect’s links to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, however, investigations will continue into the breach of security on the filming set.

It is noteworthy here that the Bollywood star has long been targeted with threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang over an incident dating back to 1998 when Salman Khan allegedly hunted and killed two blackbucks, a species considered sacred by the Bishnoi community.

The Bollywood actor’s residence became the centre of the news in April when two gunmen fired five shots near his residence in Bandra.

Anmol Bishnoi, Lawrence Bishnoi’s younger brother, later claimed responsibility for the firing while threatening Salman Khan with further such attacks.

Following the firing incident and the subsequent threats, the Bollywood star’s security was bolstered and he was given a four-tier security cover as he resumed the shoot of his hotly-anticipated next film ‘Sikandar’ last month.