Man storms Salman Khan’s shooting set, threatens using Bishnoi’s name

In a major security breach, a man entered Bollywood star Salman Khan’s shooting location and threatened him using gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s name.

According to Indian media outlets, the unidentified man stormed the set in Zone 5 of Mumbai, with Salman Khan present at the side.

The suspect threatened the Bollywood actor using Indian gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s name.

However, crew members quickly responded and detained the man. He was later handed over to police who began an investigation into the matter.

Later, A Mumbai police official said that Salman Khan was shooting a film in Dadar West when an eager fan arrived outside the set to watch the shoot.

The suspect got involved in a fight with the security personnel after they moved him aside. During the fight, the man threatened the security staff using the name of Lawrence Bishnoi, he said.

It is worth noting here that the Bollywood superstar has long been targeted with threats from the Bishnoi gang.

Salman Khan’s security was bolstered in April this year after two gunmen fired five shots near the Bollywood actor’s residence in Bandra.

The threats by Lawrence Bishnoi stemmed from an incident dating back to 1998 when Salman Khan allegedly hunted and killed two blackbucks, a species considered sacred by the Bishnoi community.

While the case is pending trial at the courts, Lawrence Bishnoi has vowed to seek revenge on the Bollywood star.

Reports said last month that Salman Khan resumed the shoot of his hotly-anticipated next film ‘Sikandar’ under a four-tier security cover, due to repeated death threats from the Bishnoi gang.