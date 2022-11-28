Salman Khan to reunite with ‘Love’ co-star Revathy in ‘Tiger 3’

Bollywood actor Salman Khan will reunite with his “Love” co-star Revathy in the upcoming action film “Tiger 3“.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Salman Khan and Revathy have a long history together as the Dabangg actor was her first leading man in the 1991 film “Love“. They will share the screen once again in “Tiger 3“.

The duo made the announcement in Weekend Ka Vaar of Bigg Boss 16. Revathy will play an important character role in the much-anticipated film.

Related – How did Salman Khan help Katrina Kaif on “Tiger 3” sets?

Earlier, the report of Indian television actor Ridhi Dogra being part of the cast made rounds. Moreover, superstar Shah Rukh Khan will make a cameo appearance in the avatar of his Pathaan character

It is pertinent to mention that Salman Khan-starrer “Tiger 3” is to release on April 21, 2023, on Eid-ul-Fitr. It got delayed to Diwali 2023 of the same year.

Tiger has a new date… Diwali 2023 it is! Celebrate #Tiger3 with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. #katrinakaif | #ManeeshSharma | @yrf pic.twitter.com/74cyIoopt2 — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) October 15, 2022

Salman Khan’s upcoming film is directed by Maneesh Sharma and written by Jaideep Sahni along with Shridhar Raghavan, Neelesh Misra and Aditya Chopra.

The latter has produced the film with Maxim Ajjawi, Navmeet Singh, Sudhanshu Kumar and Birsin Colakoglu.

Comments