Salman Khan to take legal action

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has vowed to take legal action against those spreading misinformation in the name of his production house “Salman Khan Films”.

Salman Khan took to Instagram to downplay fake news of the production house casting actors and actresses for their projects.

“This is to clarify that neither Salman Khan nor Salman Khan Films are casting for any film currently,” the statement from the studio read. “We have not hired any casting agents for any of our future films. Please do not trust any emails or messages received by you for this purpose.

“Legal action will be taken if any party is found falsely using Mr. Khan’s or SKF’s name in any unauthorized manner.”

Salman Khan is one of the most celebrated and highest-paid Indian celebrities. He has worked in countless timeless hits. His hard work has won him awards.

The veteran actor made his Bollywood debut in ‘Biwi Ho To Aisi‘. He worked in ‘Maine Pyar Kiya‘, ‘Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!‘, ‘Andaz Apna Apna‘, ‘Karan Arjun‘, ‘Khamoshi: The Musical‘, ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai‘, ‘Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam‘, ‘Hum Saath-Saath Hain‘, ‘Tere Naam‘, ‘Baghban‘, ‘Garv: Pride & Honour‘, ‘Wanted’, ‘Dabangg‘ trilogy, ‘Tiger‘ franchise, ‘Kick‘, ‘Pathaan‘ and ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan‘.

He will be seen in the third installment of the ‘Tiger‘ franchise titled ‘Tiger 3‘. It is expected to release on Diwali this year. The Maneesh Sharma-directed film sees A-listers Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in leading roles.

He will reprise the role in ‘Pathaan Vs Tiger‘, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone.