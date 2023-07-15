Here’s why Salman Khan is so loved

Bollywood actor Salman Khan is one of the most admired Indian actors. The veteran star has left an impact in the hearts of his fans and fellow celebrities with his acting and philanthropic acts.

Hari Maa Priyanka, soul sister of actor Rahul Roy, revealed that the ‘Pathaan‘ star paid for the celebrity’s brain stroke treatment in an interview.

Hari Maa Priyanka said Salman Khan called Rahul Roy and asked if he could help him. She said he cleared his medical bill. She thanked the ‘Kick‘ star for helping them.

She praised the ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan‘ for not speaking about it in front of the media.

“This is called really being with a person. This touched my heart. This man is a gem. I mean I didn’t ask him, I could have asked. Somebody out of the whole crowd comes and asks in reality if you are actually in trouble and that’s the biggest thing. This is called you are a star. Not just being a star in front of the camera,” he said.

For the unversed, Rahul Roy underwent angiography of the brain and heart at the Wockhardt Hospitals. The results showed he had a clot in his brain. He was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit at Mumbai’s Nanavati Hospital.